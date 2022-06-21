In an "extraordinary achievement", the COVID-19 outbreak at Canberra's jail has been contained despite 57 inmates testing positive.
An inmate at the Alexander Maconochie Centre first tested positive to COVID-19 on May 7.
By May 17, the justice directorate believed around half of total jail population could have been exposed to the virus.
Advertisement
However, the directorate said the outbreak was confined to only three male accommodation units which hold a maximum of 89 people.
No one from the jail was hospitalised or died from the virus, despite no vaccine mandate and a higher population of vulnerable people.
Detainees were also allowed to bunk with positive inmates if they wanted to.
READ MORE:
The directorate also said no staff members were knowingly infected by the outbreak.
They said inmates are now able to have in-person visits from family and wellbeing services.
ACT Corrective Services Commissioner Ray Johnson said containing the outbreak was "an extraordinary achievement".
"I want to commend the efforts of staff within the [jail] and Canberra Health Services who have worked effectively to stop the spread of the virus whilst ensuring well-being and support services to detainees continued. It has been an extraordinary achievement," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.