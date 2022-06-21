The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Rattenbury finally honest about the sources of the ACT's power

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 21 2022 - 9:53pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Rattenbury has conceded that much of the power consumed in the ACT comes from grid, not renewables. Picture: Keegan Carroll.

The ACT government's oft repeated claim that 100 per cent of the ACT's electricity is from renewable sources has been contradicted by, of all people, its energy minister, Shane Rattenbury.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.