Experience the wild at the National Zoo and Aquarium

With the ACT school term officially ending on Friday July 1, there will be lots of activities around the region for children of all ages to enjoy.
Ideally you want them to have fun and enjoy themselves, to burn some energy, and to hopefully learn or experience something new or exciting as well.
Advertisement
One idea is to get their hearts racing these school holidays with a visit to the National Zoo and Aquarium. And very specifically, with one of the many close encounters available
"With many different encounters to choose from, why not get up close and personal with a giraffe, feed a big cat, or have meerkats sit on your lap," a spokesperson said.
"There really is something for everyone."
They also have other experiences available for the whole family to enjoy.
"If you are wanting to make a day of it, why not join us on one of our new tours.
"The Awesome Roarsome Tour takes you into the heart of the zoo, meeting all of our exciting carnivores. Experience the thrill of a meeting a lion or feel the smooth scales of a snake.
Make a day of it. Why not join us on one of our new tours.The Awesome Roarsome Tour takes you into the heart of the zoo, meeting all of our exciting carnivores. Experience the thrill of a meeting a lion or feel the smooth scales of a snake.- National Zoo and Aquarium
"If that doesn't hit the spot, why not book the African Savannah Safari and stand in awe of our gentle giants.
"For something a little longer, check out our Wonders of Wildlife Tour and experience all that the zoo has to offer."
As another suggestion, "if the tours don't tickle your tail feathers, visit the AdventureLand playground located next to the Rhino Bistro.
"The unique playground features a total of 55 activities including various sized fibreglass animal sculptures for children aged 2-12 to explore and play on."
Additionally, "why not bring a picnic blanket and spend the day amongst the beautiful gardens, visit the Rhino Bistro and explore all the National Zoo & Aquarium has to offer!
To find out more about the close encounters, the various tours, the facilities, the exhibits or anything else, call 6187 8400 or visit nationalzoo.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.