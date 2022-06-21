She's played on the biggest stage in world sport, won an Olympic gold medal, a World Cup and played all around the world.
But Canberra Stadium is shaping as the scene for Emma Tonegato's biggest game in Australia.
The NSW Sky Blues fullback was excited about her Women's State of Origin debut on Friday night, capping off a stunning start to her time in rugby league.
Tonegato spent eight years playing for the Australian Women's Sevens team, winning a gold medal at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016.
But she code-hopped back to league - a game where she'd already won a World Cup with the Jillaroos in England in 2013 - signing with the St George Illawarra Dragons for the 2021 NRLW campaign, which was eventually played at the start of this year.
The 27-year-old enjoyed a meteoric start - winning the Dally M Medal with fellow Sky Blue Millie Boyle and making the grand final with the Dragons.
Now she'll make her Origin debut and it gives the Wollongong product's family a relatively short drive to watch her play.
Rather than travelling to Hong Kong or Rio de Janeiro - or even Queensland for the NRLW grand final - they can hop in the car and come to Canberra Stadium to watch her play.
"I think I've only played for Australia in Australia maybe three or four times across the eight years I played in sevens," Tonegato said.
"So it's really special [my family] can come here and they don't have to spend lots of money and fly across the other side of the world to see me so I think it'll be nice.
"Yeah I think so [it's one of my biggest games in Australia]."
One of the quirks of COVID-19 is Tonegato was in the rare position of being able to win two Dally M's in one year, with the 2022 NRLW campaign set to be played in the coming months.
The laidback Dragon, who's just re-signed, wasn't letting the thought to enter her mind.
She was simply focusing on helping the Sky Blues end Queensland's two-year Origin dominance before looking to go one better with the Dragons, having lost the decider to the Sydney Roosters in April.
"I have not thought about that for one second. I'm someone who takes things as they come and don't think too far ahead of what's going on in front of me - and that's Friday's game," Tonegato said.
"That's really all my focus is on right now.
"It was a bit of a whirlwind for me coming into this sport and kind of taking off, and playing pretty well with a good team and hopefully this next season we can go one better and we'll definitely be looking for that."
WOMEN'S STATE OF ORIGIN
Friday: NSW v Queensland at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm.
NSW squad: 1. Emma Tonegato, 2. Yasmin Clydsdale, 3. Jess Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly, 5. Tiana Penitani, 6. Kirra Dibb, 7. Rachael Pearson, 8. Simaima Taufa, 9. Keeley Davis, 10. Millie Boyle, 11. Kezie Apps (c), 12. Shaylee Bent, 13. Hannah Southwell. Interchange: 14. Quincy Dodd, 15. Sarah Togatuki, 16. Caitlan Johnston, 17. Olivia Kernick. Reserves: 18. Sam Bremner, 19. Teagan Berry, 20. Filomina Hanisi, 21. Talei Holmes, 22. Corban Baxter.
Queensland squad: 1. Tamika Upton, 2. Emily Bass, 3. Evania Pelite, 4. Shenae Ciesiolka, 5. Julia Robinson, 6. Tarryn Aiken, 7. Ali Brigginshaw, 8. Chelsea Lenarduzzi, 9. Brittany Breayley-Nati, 10. Shannon Mato, 11. Tallisha Harden, 12. Tazmin Gray, 13. Destiny Brill. Interchange: 14. Lauren Brown, 15. Jessika Elliston, 16. Steph Hancock, 17. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith. Reserves: 18. Zahara Temara, 19. Karina Brown, 20. Romy Teitzel, 21. Keilee Joseph, 22. Sara Sautia.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
