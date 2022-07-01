A second term for Anthony Albanese cannot be taken for granted. History shows why

In some cases both of these emotions come into play. Gough Whitlam, for example, is still seen as the benchmark for any Labor leader who wishes to be swept into office on a wave of reforming zeal. But later under Bob Hawke and Paul Keating Labor stayed in office for 13 years by patiently pursuing sober neoliberal policies thereby distancing itself from the chaotic side of the actual Whitlam government.

