Soak up the best of Far North Queensland

While the steam, bubbles, and striking rock formations around them can only be seen from the safety of the boardwalks, every tour ends with an opportunity to swim in a new pool that some of the mineral water has been diverted to. There are also four small pools that can be booked for a private soak during your stay. Most people take advantage of this opportunity because it does make sense for road-trippers to stay overnight at Talaroo, which offers powered and unpowered sites for campervans or camping, plus two glamping tents (with more on the way).