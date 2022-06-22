The Canberra Times
Rattenbury's fossil fuel energy concession timely

By The Canberra Times
June 22 2022 - 7:30pm
Fossil fuels still have a role to play in our energy mix. Picture: Jonathon Carroll

ACT Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury's willingness to accept at least a partial degree of electricity generation agnosticism as part of the long-awaited energy capacity mechanism reflects the fact he is the only Greens politician in the country who is under an obligation to keep the lights on.

