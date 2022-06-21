James Bacueti is realising a lifelong Commonwealth Games dream, but there is one person he wishes could be there to see it.
The 27-year-old has not been able to wipe the smile off his face since finding out about his debut in Birmingham.
As long as the Canberra gymnast can remember he has been flipping and jumping. It began as a toddler climbing door frames, and it grew into a more than 20-year passion.
"It's been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid," Bacueti said.
"I remember sitting and watching it on TV, and being like 'I really want to be there'.
"I haven't been able to stop smiling.
"I want to come home with a couple of medals."
Baceuti is one of 13 gymnasts selected for Australia to compete next month, and the vault specialist is chasing gold in his pet event.
But while the Woden Valley Gymnastics Club junior can not wait to don the green and gold, there is one person in his corner missing.
His longtime coach Zou Li Min, who passed away unexpectedly in 2015.
It prompted Baceuti to take time away from the gym, reset and address niggling-injuries before returning to the mat in 2018.
He went on to compete at his first World Championships in 2019, and has not looked back since - except to acknowledge the man who was instrumental in getting him to where he is, in more ways than one.
"Growing up he was a massive part of shaping me as an athlete and a person," Baceuti said.
"He was an unreal coach, and an incredible person. I wouldn't be here without him.
"I went to my first Comm Games trials with him actually ... and he passed away the following year. So I really never got another shot at that with him.
"I would have loved it if he could have been here for this as well."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
