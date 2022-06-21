Andrew Charter is set to become the first Kookaburras goalkeeper to play 200 international matches and he's confident he still has one more chapter to write in his career.
It's been an incredible journey for the Canberra talent who debuted for the Kookaburras in 2011.
The 35-year-old recognises he is approaching the end of his career, however he has his sights set on Olympic redemption in Paris in 2024.
While Charter admits that this could be his last Commonwealth Games, the temptation of a home Games in 2026 could push him to a fourth appearance.
"It is potentially my last Commonwealth Games, I usually sit down after every major and figure out where I am in life," Charter said.
"I'm committed to continue playing at least until Paris, that's the commitment I made after Tokyo but if the spirit and the body are willing there's nothing saying I can't continue on."
Charter will play his 200th game in the lead up to the Commonwealth games where the Kookaburras will be aiming for a seventh-straight gold medal.
Charter has every right to be proud of his achievement, especially while balancing his Hockey career with a full time job.
"It's something I am immensely proud of, no goalkeeper has done it for the Australian men's program," Charter said.
"I'm extremely proud of doing this as well as maintaining a professional working career as well, the program has enabled me to balance my professional life and playing for my country."
Charter has been an integral part of the Kookaburras great record at the Commonwealth Games, winning gold medals in 2018 on the Gold Coast and 2014 in Glasgow.
The Kookaburras have dominated the tournament, Australia winning all six gold medals on offer in the men's Hockey.
While it may seem below both the Olympic Games and the World Cup, Charter still knows the importance this tournament means to the country.
"Playing in the Commonwealth Games is always an important thing for us as hockey players and we know how important this is to the public," Charter said.
"We're gonna go out there to try and secure that again, we do have pride in maintaining that stranglehold on the Commonwealth Games."
As Charter begins the final chapter of his career, capturing gold at the Commonwealth and Olympic Games along with a 2023 World Cup win is the ultimate dream.
"I would have fantasies of being able to do that, I don't know if we've ever done that as Australia, hold all three at the same time," Charter said.
"I am taking every tournament as a blessing at the moment, my career has been an established one and as long as I can put my best performance out there I will keep on playing."
