A South Coast holiday home of grand proportions is likely to set a suburb record when it goes to auction next month with price expectations above $3 million.
The three-level house takes inspiration from cruise ships and airline terminals in an intriguing mix of architectural features, from porthole windows to a circular bar in the heart of the living area.
CoreLogic records show the house last changed hands in 2003 for $880,000.
The property is tipped to smash the existing $1,605,500 house price record for Catalina, set in September 2021.
Current owners Ian and Joy Jackson came across 127 Vista Avenue, Catalina by mistake, Mr Jackson said, while travelling to the Moruya races from Bermagui.
"We got to the races and it wasn't on, it was the next week," he said.
"We ended up going to Batemans Bay, went past the real estate agency, saw it, went in and viewed it and fell in love with it. And that was the end of it.
"It was an expensive race day," he laughed.
Sitting on a large 5144-square-metre block, the house is centred around an oversized living area with a kitchen, bar and stairs that lead down to the cellar.
Glass windows look out over the outdoor deck, with a 10.8-metre pool and a large entertaining area below.
The home is complete with seven bedrooms, a formal dining room, a four-car garage and a movie theatre with a kitchenette, powder room and private balcony.
Registered architect Antony Mikulic designed the property as a holiday home for his Canberra-based client in the early 2000s.
"Basically, he came to me with an open brief. The only specific requirement, I must recall, was his ability [to fit] a caravan and the ability to wash out his large fishing boat. And so that was the only real design requirement," Mr Mikulic said.
"My design intent at the time was to create a modern-looking house, something different for the area that hadn't been done before and that took in all the views.
"It was 100 per cent designed as an entertainment house."
Mr Mikulic, who has designed commercial buildings, embassies and ski lodges, said his attempts to reduce the size of the house were rejected by the client.
"I got told in no uncertain terms that he knew how big the house was and he was happy with that," he said.
For nearly the last 20 years, the property has run as a successful holiday rental, fetching around $5000 to $6000 per week.
At one point Mr and Mrs Jackson considered leasing it to a permanent tenant, which Mr Jackson said almost attracted a member of rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
"They looked at it very seriously at one stage ... so we always used to say, 'If you want to live like a rockstar come and have a holiday here'," he said.
Steven Mason of Ray White Batemans Bay is marketing the property for sale by auction on July 16.
Bidding is expected to start at the low- to mid-$3 million mark.
"The big curved windows downstairs and upstairs, sort of bringing the outside in, that represents an airport terminal," he said.
"You can get lost in this place, it's just massive."
Mr Mason expected interest from investors but said it could easily appeal to a large family too.
"It lends itself to a holiday home operator/investor, but you know never say never, people are working from home a lot these days so you could certainly set up a big team in there," he said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
