The Canberra Times

Bruce Lehrmann trial for alleged Brittany Higgins rape delayed after Lisa Wilkinson Logies speech

By Blake Foden
June 21 2022 - 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A speech given by Lisa Wilkinson, centre, prompted Bruce Lehrmann, right, to seek a stay of his trial over the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins, left. Pictures: Karleen Minney, Sylvia Liber, Supplied

The trial of Brittany Higgins' accused rapist has been delayed after a "crowing" journalist ignored a prosecutor's warning and gave a televised speech, which generated publicity with the power to "obliterate" the distinction between an allegation and proof of guilt.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.