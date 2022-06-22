INXS tribute band at Arboretum on Friday night

What a great venue to see a live band.
Live Baby Live: The INXS Tribute Show is on at the National Arboretum Canberra on Friday from 7pm to 10pm.
Advertisement
Tickets are from here - www.stickytickets.com.au/C3B8E
The show is inside at the Village Centre. Tickets are $55 per person.
Live Baby Live is regarded as Australia's premier rendition of one of the most iconic bands in Australian history.
This show will be standing - read dancing - with some seating available.
A bar and light snacks will be available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.