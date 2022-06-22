Hockey seems to be most inclusive sport in Canberra when it comes to embracing gender diversity at the grassroots level.
It has had a policy in place since 2003 that allows gender diverse players - non-binary, transgender or intersex - to participate in whichever competition they feel is most suitable for them.
Hockey ACT Rob Sheekey said the sport valued inclusiveness signalled by its upcoming Pride round, and had never had any issues since the policy was introduced.
"I still don't believe there's as many issues as people traditionally think in that space," he said.
"We've had transgender athletes compete across that 20 year period, which is why we've had the policy for as long as we have.
"We expect a double figure number of transgender athletes across the competitions, both juniors and seniors this year, and we will have about 25 non-binary athletes as well."
While this applied to the territory's competitions, it was different for state team programs as it fell under Hockey Australia's policy, which is yet to be "fully developed" but sits in line with IOC guidelines.
Many codes are turning to their national sporting bodies for guidance, but it seems many are yet to formalise their policies leaving state and territory bodies in limbo.
This week, International Rugby League banned transwomen and intersex athletes from competing on the women's international stage until it develops its own policy. Subsequently Canberra's rugby league does not have a gender policy at a grassroots level yet.
Either does Swimming ACT, as it is awaiting a move from Swimming Australia following FINA's controversial decision on the weekend.
Cricket, however, allows individuals at its community level to play in line with their gender identity.
"When we say 'a sport for all', we mean it," Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton said.
"We understand this is a complex issue, however we endeavour to ensure everyone, regardless of their gender identity, can play cricket in a place they feel comfortable, included and welcomed.
"We are really proud of this."
To play rugby union in the capital as a gender diverse person is a 12-step process involving medical reports and assessments.
Additionally they may also require a therapeutic use exemption if undergoing testosterone hormone treatment, and if they are looking to play in the front row in a male 15s competition, they need Rugby Australia's approval.
For tennis it's a very simple process for gender diverse athletes at grassroots, clubs, association events, school competitions and junior development series in Canberra. As however a player identifies, they are allowed to play as such.
Equality Australia chief executive Anna Brown said thankfully Australia led the world on inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community in sport.
"Sport should be for everyone - it builds community, and supports individual and collective health and self-esteem," she said.
"Trans and gender diverse people experience extreme levels of exclusion, marginalisation and isolation, but the simple act of playing as teammates is an affirming and empowering experience.
"That's why it's vital we protect the inclusive and supportive environments that sporting teams have built for everyone, no matter our gender or sexual orientation.
"As governing bodies of elite sport consider their policies, we urge them to be aware that the approach they take sends a message to sporting communities across the country.
"Given the small number of trans athletes and the significance of exclusion on people's health and wellbeing, codes should continue to take an inclusive, proportionate and evidence-based approach, rather than imposing blunt and harmful bans on everyone where there are less restrictive alternatives available."
In track and field in the capital, athletes under 12 can compete as they identify at any level, and the same goes for anyone over 12 outside state and national events. As senior state and national events are sanctioned by World Athletics, and its gender policy is applied.
Basketball ACT has a number of gender diverse players participating, and chief executive David Simpson said its policy came down to individual circumstance and a "needs basis".
But it was awaiting a policy from its national body.
"We are aware that Basketball Australia are in the final stages of approval of their [policy] and Basketball ACT has had input into its development," he said.
"We understand that this document is now simply awaiting final endorsement from Pride In Sport before its widespread release.
"[We] have a policy statement in relation to gender diverse athlete participating in our programs.
"Basketball ACT supports the participation of transgender participants who identify themselves with a gender differing from their gender at birth."
Even though Capital Football does not have a formal policy, gender diverse players are taking to soccer fields across the ACT, as it considers each case individually while it awaits Football Australia's policy.
"Capital Football has always prided itself on promoting an all-inclusive environment with football being globally known as the game for all with our competitions considered a safe and friendly space for anyone, regardless of age, ethnicity, or gender preference," the body's chief executive Chris Gardiner said.
"Capital Football considers each request for playing exemption on its own merit and gender diverse athletes are treated in the same way."
Netball ACT chief executive Matthew Battams confirmed they encouraged athletes to participate in the gender they identify with at a community level, but it was working towards a formal policy.
It becomes more complicated on the AFL field, as an athlete must keep their testosterone level at or below five nanomoles per litre for at least two years prior to entering Canberra's women's state league, and during their playing career.
If they do, they also need to provide their height, weight, bench press, 20m sprint, vertical jump, GPS data and a two-kilometre time trial.
But at the community level, gender diverse athletes are free to play in the women's league.
Transmen, intersex or non-binary athletes are free to play at both men's state or community level but must seek a therapeutic use exemption if they are undergoing testosterone hormone treatment, as it's a banned substance.
An AFL Canberra spokesperson confirmed they applied the AFL's gender diversity policies they had in place for both elite and community competitions.
"Our approach to gender diversity is guided by the recognition that football is a game for all," they said.
"As well as a commitment to supporting the inclusion of gender diverse people participating in our game in a safe and inclusive environment that is free from harassment and discrimination."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
