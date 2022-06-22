The major significance of this local statement by Andreatidis is not in re-examining the Senate campaign in the ACT. He is correct that both moderate and conservative Liberal MPs Australia-wide were defeated in the big swing against the government at the federal election, though the parallel between single-member electorates and a two-seat Senate electorate is faulty (Seselja needed only one-third, rather than half, of the vote). A more moderate Liberal senator may still have struggled - but there is no doubt that the independent opposition was galvanised not just by Seselja's general conservative values and identification with the conservative wing of his party, but by his failure to support the right of ACT citizens to debate the assisted dying issue in their own Legislative Assembly.