Former attorney-general and high commissioner to the United Kingdom George Brandis is joining the Australian National University as an academic in national security and law.
He will be a professor in the practice of national security and will be based in the National Security College in the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific.
He will also be teaching in the ANU College of Law.
Professor Brandis finished a four-year appointment in the United Kingdom in May and will take up the position at the university from July 1.
He will return to Australia and be partly based on the ANU campus for his new role.
He joins former Liberal deputy leader Julie Bishop, who was appointed chancellor of the university in January 2020.
Former ASIO director-general Duncan Lewis AO and former secretary of Industry, Innovation and Science Heather Smith also hold positions at the university's National Security College.
Professor Brandis studied arts and law at the University of Queensland and a bachelor of civil law at the Magdalen College, Oxford.
He practised law in Queensland before entering politics in 2000 by filling a casual Senate vacancy.
He was minister for the arts and sport under the final year of the Howard government in 2007 and was attorney-general from 2013 to 2017 when the Coalition returned to power.
He resigned from politics in 2018 and took up the posting as UK high commissioner during a period when Britain was dealing with the fallout from Brexit.
He also was involved with negotiating a free trade agreement between the UK and Australia and the announcement of the AUKUS pact on military co-operation.
Former Australian ambassador to Germany Lynette Wood has been appointed acting high commissioner to the United Kingdom.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
