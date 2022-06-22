The Canberra Times
Former attorney-general George Brandis to join ANU National Security College

Sarah Lansdown
Sarah Lansdown
Updated June 22 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
George Brandis has been appointed a professor in the practice of national security at the Australian National University. Picture: Dion Georgopolous

Former attorney-general and high commissioner to the United Kingdom George Brandis is joining the Australian National University as an academic in national security and law.

