Times Past: June 23, 1979

By Isabella Gillespie
June 22 2022 - 2:00pm
A discovery made by a student at the Australian National University was on the front page on this day in 1979. Miss Elizabeth Reymond, a master's student, had been hand-rearing two wedge-tailed eagles for her studies throughout the previous two years.

