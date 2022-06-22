The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese weighs in on Greens leader Adam Bandt's Australian flag comments

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated June 22 2022 - 3:27am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the press after a National Cabinet meeting . Picture: Keegan Carroll

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has urged the Greens leader to "reconsider his position" on the Australian flag after a controversial move earlier this week drew widespread criticism.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.