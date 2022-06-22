Each year, a few specific flu strains - usually four - are chosen to be used in the vaccines. Because the vaccine production process takes about six months, scientists have to predict which strains will be circulating during the upcoming flu season well in advance. If the accuracy of the prediction isn't so good, the vaccine won't be as effective in preventing disease. That's because our immune systems will have been primed against a flu strain that's different from the one that actually infects us.