He'll be the only player on the field with NRL experience, as well as the oldest in the NSW Blues under-19 team.
And Canberra Raiders prop Trey Mooney wants to use that experience to help those around him.
But Mooney will also use the under-19 State of Origin to come back to the Green Machine a better player himself.
The 20-year-old goes in with his NRL debut still fresh - a 22-16 win over the Sydney Roosters two-and-a-half weeks ago.
The NRL had hoped to attract more NRL players for the junior representative game, allowing each team to have two under-20s players with NRL contracts.
"It's definitely a new experience for me ... being the oldest in the team is a bit foreign to me," Mooney said.
"The reason why I find it exciting, being one of the older players .... I come in and share my knowledge and what I have to offer.
"You try to share what you have with others and I'm also learning from my teammates. We're all here to do a job, which is good."
Mooney was expecting a lot of the defensive structure of the NRL to go out the window, replaced by a lot of ad-lib football instead.
It was something he was looking forward to.
"I'm expecting this to be a very fast game," he said.
"As soon as you come out of clubland your defensive systems are sort of out the window, so I'm expecting this to be fast.
"I'm not expecting big set pieces, I'm expecting a real fast game, tight through the middle. I'm expecting a lot of ad-lib footy as well."
Mooney's joined in the Blues side by fellow Raiders Michael Asomua and Brad Morkos, who will play on the wing and in the centres respectively.
Morkos has established himself in the Raiders' NSW Cup team.
"This will be a good showcase for them to go back to their own age and show what they've developed playing against men the whole year," Mooney said.
STATE OF ORIGIN UNDER-19
Thursday: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Leichhardt Oval, 7.45pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
