Verity Lane Market's Winter Solstice Festival is a celebration of art, truffles and strong drinks to warm the mind and the body.
In partnership with Centre for Projection Art, Verity Lane Market will be projecting a collection of four indoor and outdoor experiential artworks across the walls of the food hall
The exhibition, Circle, runs until June 25. Four immersive artworks that provoke thought and engage your senses will be projected on to the food hall's iconic architecture.
"This exhibition will offer an immersive experience that invites the senses to be curious for discovery and reflection," says Priya Namana, chief executive officer of Centre of Projection Art.
"Through their existing workings the artists - Tina Stefanou, Yandell Walton, Peachey and Mosig and Liang Luscombe - tell a different story focally, around the themes of water and futurity. These practices deeply consider and respond to their urgent concerns around nature, labour and identity."
Overlapping with the exhibition is Verity Lane's renowned Truffle Week, beginning June 24 and running until July 2.
This year it will see vendors showcase a week of exclusive truffle-infused dishes across all four kitchens including potato, truffle and prosciutto pizza from Pizza Artigiana, truffled spaghetti carbonara from Pasta Artigiana, shoyu truffle ramen from Ramen Daddy and so much more.
The truffle theme continues through to the bar with a Unico Zelo "Truffle Hound" Nebbiolo, as well as a spectacular truffle negroni made up of truffle-infused Underground gin, stirred down with Punt e Mes, house-made bitters and cold-drip coffee.
"Our Winter Solstice Festival is all about celebrating Canberra and the season," says Phillip Keir, owner of Verity Lane Market.
"All too often we hear that Canberra is not a nice place to be in winter due to the weather, when in fact it's a fantastic place to be. We want to give people a reason to celebrate it, rather than run away from it."
Keir had the idea after seeing the Gertrude Street Projections that run through Fitzroy and Collingwood in Melbourne.
"It's a really popular street front festival that celebrates the local shopfronts and small businesses. The Sydney Building, in which Verity Lane is located, is very similar in its look and feel and comes from a similar era, so I felt the idea would translate perfectly here."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
