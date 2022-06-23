The Canberra Times
Verity Lane comes alive with an art exhibition to celebrate the winter solstice

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated June 23 2022 - 3:12am, first published 2:00am
An installation from Yandell Walton invokes the ocean. Picture: Supplied

Verity Lane Market's Winter Solstice Festival is a celebration of art, truffles and strong drinks to warm the mind and the body.

