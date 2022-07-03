The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

We need to speed up the shift to renewables. There are opportunities, and risks, for regional communities

By Andrew Bray
July 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The shift to renewable energy will present opportunities and challenges, particularly to regional communities. Picture: Shutterstock

Our current energy crisis has laid bare the risks we all face from our over-reliance on expensive and polluting fossil fuels like gas and coal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.