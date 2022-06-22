Does having qualifications entitle you to set yourself up as an expert commentator? Yes, in your area of expertise - provided you acknowledge that you may not have "the way, the truth and the light" exclusively. How many different doctors and epidemiologists did we see expressing different views about COVID restrictions? Plenty. We are lucky to live in a country where there can be such open debate. A downside, of course, is it leaves people wondering if the so-called experts really do "know" what is best. Hopefully we've learnt the lesson that there is often a range of options, rather than the one emphatically "best" way to do things.

