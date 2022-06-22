The wait at the traffic lights of the big roundabout at the intersection of Gundaroo Drive, the Barton Highway and William Slim Drive in Canberra's north just got a whole lot more interesting.
Canberra's famous mural family, the Filmers, are at work again, transforming something utilitarian into something beautiful.
Artists Geoff and his parents Pete and Jenny are painting what is otherwise a bland, often graffitied building - in this case Icon Water's Crace sewer vent station - with a mural that pays homage to the flora and fauna of the area.
The mural is on the northern side, on the corner of the Barton Highway and Gundaroo Drive, and visible across the roundabout.
It features the powerful Little Eagle on one side with paper daisies and wattle, a Sun moth on another side and glossy cockatoo on another. More flora and fauna will be added as details including the superb parrot.
The painting should be finished in three weeks.
The Filmers also painted the mural on Icon Water's reservoir on Hindmarsh Drive in 2019. They are also responsible for countless other murals including the TARDIS on Red Hill and the painted small building on top of Mount Taylor.
"I'm so stoked to get this one," Geoff said.
"I'm so lucky to be able to do this. Our family gets to be part of creating beautiful things and - what a way to graffiti-mitigate. Because it was smashed by vandalism."
The family uses paints from Europe which remain vibrant years after they are applied, creating a lasting legacy. They'll use about 100 spray cans to create the Crace mural.
"It's lovely to be part of the art fabric of Canberra," Geoff said.
Pete agrees, saying he "gets a real buzz" seeing their work around the national capital.
"Especially when they don't deteriorate," he said.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
