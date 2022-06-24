The Canberra Times
The endless pain of the COVID pandemic on Canberra's hospitals

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:10am
On the front line of treatment and research: (from left) Professor Imogen Mitchell, Clinical Director of ACT COVID-19 response, Dr Simon Jiang, ANU, College of Health and Medicine, Canberra Hospital, Nick Brown, Director, University of Canberra Clinical School and Biljana Zeljkovic, Nurse. Picture: Karleen Minney

The COVID pandemic may slowly be getting under control - nearly - but other serious illnesses such as heart and kidney disease, diabetes and serious mental illness are surging because they went untreated in the depths of the pandemic, the doctors who treat them say.

