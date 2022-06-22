The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra Raiders offer Zac Woolford two-year deal

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated June 22 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Raiders will offer Zac Woolford a two-year deal. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It's a funny thing, sport. Zac Woolford was on the rugby league scrapheap, playing for the Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup without an NRL contract in sight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.