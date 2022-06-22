It's a funny thing, sport. Zac Woolford was on the rugby league scrapheap, playing for the Newtown Jets in the NSW Cup without an NRL contract in sight.
But a season-ending injury to Josh Hodgson knocked a Canberra door ajar where the Woolford name's famous.
He played three games in the NSW Cup for the Canberra Raiders before being parachuted into the NRL side as the starting rake to form a dummy-half partnership with Tom Starling.
Six NRL games later the Canberra Raiders are set to offer the 25-year-old a two-year deal to keep him at the Green Machine until the end of the 2024 season.
The club met with Woolford and his father Simon, who played 234 games for the Raiders, on Tuesday as they look to bolster their hooking stocks for next year.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner said it was a great story for the Green Machine and Woolford name to be reunited again.
"I haven't sent him the offer yet, but we've talked about two years," Furner said.
"Funny thing, sport, but yes it's a great story. His father played 200 games for the club.
"He plays in exactly the same position as his father - the chances of that happening alone is slim.
"He came through our juniors, left, and then to get picked up at 25 from state Cup - it is a good story. But I think it will only get better."
In another boost for the Raiders, the Victorian government has finally scrapped their vaccination requirements for professional athletes.
As of midnight Friday, NRL players will no longer need to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to play or train in Victoria.
That means Canberra's three unvaccinated players no longer require medical exemptions to be allowed to play the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne on July 17.
The trio, which included star props Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine, will be clear to face the Storm after the bye.
Tapine was named at lock for New Zealand's Test against Tonga in Auckland on Saturday, with fellow Raider Jordan Rapana named on the wing, as part of an impressive middle unit along with Jesse Bromwich and James Fisher-Harris.
But the downside is Storm big bopper Nelson Asofa-Solomona won't need an exemption to play the Raiders either.
INTERNATIONAL TEST MATCH
Saturday: New Zealand Kiwis v Mate Ma'a Tonga at Auckland, 3.20pm.
New Zealand squad: 1. Joseph Manu, 2. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 3. Marata Niukore, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Jesse Bromwich (c), 9. Brandon Smith, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Joseph Tapine. Interchange: 14. Kieran Foran, 15. Moses Leota, 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 17. Briton Nikora. Reserves: 18. Jordan Riki, 19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 20. Te Maire Martin, 21. Scott Sorensen, 22. Erin Clark, 23. Ken Maumalo, 24. Griffin Neame.
Tonga squad: 1. Tolutau Koula, 2. Christian Tuipulotu, Siosifa Talakai (Sharks), Mosese Suli (Dragons), Sione Katoa (Sharks), Kotoni Staggs (Broncos), Talatau Amone (Dragons), Siosiua Taukeiaho (Roosters), Siliva Havili (Rabbitohs), Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors), Sitili Tupouniua (Roosters), Keaon Koloamatangi (Rabbitohs), Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys), Soni Luke (Panthers), Haumole Olakau'atu (Sea Eagles), Tevita Pangai jnr (Bulldogs), Tevita Tatola (Rabbitohs), Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans), Will Penisini (Eels), Isaiya Katoa (Panthers), Andrew Fifita (Sharks), Joe Ofahengaue (Wests Tigers), Starford To'a (Wests Tigers), (Sea Eagles), Eliesa Katoa (Warriors).
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
