Signs of tension between political parties have begun and the symbolism of the Australian flag seems to be the latest issue.
Leader of the Greens, Adam Bandt, removed the Australian flag on Tuesday, causing a media frenzy as he said the flag represented "the lingering pains of colonisation".
Advertisement
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged Mr Bandt to "reconsider his position" on the Australian flag at a press conference on Wednesday.
"[Mr Bandt] needs to think about the responses that have been made, and reconsider his position and work to promote unity and work to promote reconciliation," Mr Albanese said.
"I'm always very proud to stand in front of the Australian flag and I think anyone who is a member of the Australian Parliament should do so as well."
Flags won't be the only issue burdening parliament from being collaborative as climate change will likely be heavily debated.
The Greens will be an influential force as Labor is set to require their 12 votes and support from ACT Senator David Pocock to pass its progressive policies.
Meanwhile on the conservative side of politics, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton suggested setting climate targets in legislation would increase costs for households and businesses.
Bass Liberal MP Bridget Archer said on Wednesday the opposition should remain open to supporting legislated climate targets, as she urged all sides to end the "ideological war" which have plagued debate and stalled progress on contentious policies.
Looking at NSW politics, former NSW Liberal deputy premier John Barilaro has been temporarily blocked from taking up a taxpayer-funded job in New York City.
The government announced Mr Barilaro had been appointed the state's senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas on Friday afternoon, a role the ex-Nationals leader created while trade minister.
Labor accused the government of giving out "jobs for mates" over the $500,000 appointment, and launched an upper house inquiry to investigate the process.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.