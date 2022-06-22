The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: Flag debates and cushy job blockages

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
June 22 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens leader Adam Bandt wants to negotiate with Labor on its climate targets. Picture: ACM

Signs of tension between political parties have begun and the symbolism of the Australian flag seems to be the latest issue.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.