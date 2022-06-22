The Canberra Chill are set for their return to the national stage, with a few familiar names already secured.
Hockey One is back for its second instalment, after the pandemic cancelled its 2020 and 2021 seasons.
It will kick off in late September, but the Chill outfit have a bye in round one, and will not play their first game until October 6.
Former Hockeyroos Edwina Bone and Kalindi Commerford will be big names lining up in the women's team, alongside Kookaburras goalkeeper Andrew Charter in the men's.
Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey said they were hoping to secure two international players for both the men's and women's teams.
But out of the 40 players chosen across the two programs, it was predicted about 27 would be playing in Canberra.
"We're super excited to have the second season for the Canberra Chill and really excited for our high performance athletes, particularly our locally-based ones who have had very little opportunity to participate in a high-performance level," he said.
"The Chill is shaping up really well. We've got some really strong players in the men's and we're going to have a very different group in the women's side, but that's exciting as well."
The Chill will face the Brisbane Blaze first in Queensland, before they return home to Canberra in round three.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
