The Canberra Times

Brushing your pets teeth under your vet's instruction, is one way to help with preventative dental care

By Rspca
June 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SMILE: Preventative dental care is just as important for our pets. Picture: Shutterstock.

Just like humans, our companion animals (pets) need regular and consistent dental care - not just to protect from disease but also to make sure their teeth stay healthy and functional for as long as possible.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.