The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Daniel Lewis honoured as much-loved and valued employee of Cooleman Court Pharmacy

Updated June 22 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal MP for Bean David Smith, pharmacist Brooke Veasey, pharmacy assistant Daniel Lewis, pharmacist Brad Butt and National President of the Pharmacy Guild Trent Twomey at the presentation to honour Daniel. Picture: Supplied

A staff member of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia's Pharmacy of the Year, Cooleman Court Pharmacy, was honoured in a special presentation on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.