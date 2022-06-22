The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

The Australia Institute analysis finds Labor spent big on social media during federal election

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated June 22 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Liberal Senator Zed Seselja. Picture: James Croucher

The Liberal Party's social media spend during the May election has a questionable value for money, with high spends, including for Liberal candidate Zed Seselja in the ACT Senate race, not resoundingly leading to electoral wins.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.