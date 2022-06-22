The Canberra Times
Eurobodalla mayor Mathew Hatcher asks Canberrans with holiday homes to rent them

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 22 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 7:30pm
Eurobodalla Mayor Mathew Hatcher is asking non-resident ratepayers to consider putting their properties up for long term rent, in a bid to ease the region's housing crisis. Picture: file.

More than 3500 Canberrans are due to receive a letter from the Eurobodalla Shire Council mayor, pleading with them to put their vacant holiday homes onto the rental market as South Coast families live in tents.

