The bush capital made Alex Taylor fall in love with running and will eagerly begin training for the upcoming Canberra Times Fun Run.
Originally from Brisbane, Mr Taylor found there "wasn't much opportunity" to run on trails in the bush but since moving to Canberra found "amazing bushland."
"It presents the opportunity to actually get out there and run trails and I suppose that's why I started running because it's a little bit more peaceful," he said.
The Canberra Times Fun Run will be back on November 6 this year after forced cancellations in previous years due to COVID-19.
For the first time, the event will offer a 21.1km half marathon event on top of the 10km, 5km and 2km kids run.
Runners will make their way from across the country to experience a day of fitness throughout the picturesque setting of the ACT.
Earlier this year, The Canberra Times Marathon came back for the first time in two years as approximately 6000 runners hit the pavement for the marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometre, 5.4-kilometre and the two-kilometre kids fun run.
As an avid long-distance runner, Mr Taylor is "thrilled" the fun run will offer a half marathon, as he was away when The Canberra Times Marathon took place in April.
"I had run the marathon a few years ago but unfortunately missed it this year so finding out the fun run offers a half-distance marathon will be fantastic to make up and train for," he said.
"I'm pretty used to running longer distances, I enjoy getting in the zone a little bit and sort of plodding along and listening to some music.
"It's also fantastic being able to see such beautiful nature and scenery, we're lucky to have the lake as well."
While running is a solo sport, Mr Taylor said he has met people through different events who share the same passion.
"I've definitely made a fair few friendships out of running, people I probably wouldn't have met otherwise just by sharing routes with each other and seeing other people out and about on the trails," he said.
"It's also great being able to train with people because you can motivate each other to stick to your goals and keeping fit.
"There have been a few times where being kept accountable has made me stay on track and avoid bludging out of training."
Running large numbers of kilometres involves dedication to a running routine to ensure strength and fitness is maintained.
"I spend at least one long run per weekend where I just go out into the trails and run for a long period of time as opposed to measuring distances to see how long I can last," Mr Taylor said.
"During the week I usually go for a quick run during the evening or once every second evening so it's a pretty cruisy training program."
Mr Taylor has already begun training for the Fun Run to ensure he is fit and ready for the big day on November 6 at the capital.
Participants are able to start fundraising for the charity of their choice. The top charities being chosen at this stage include R U OK?, Lifeline Australia and Make-A-Wish Australia.
For further information about running or volunteering, visit canberrafunrun2022.grassrootz.com as registrations are now open for the Canberra Times Fun Run with early bird prices available until August 11.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
