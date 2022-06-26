The Canberra Times
The Canberra Times Fun Run is back

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
June 26 2022 - 7:30pm
Runner Alex Taylor is very keen to sign up for the Canberra Times Fun Run. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The bush capital made Alex Taylor fall in love with running and will eagerly begin training for the upcoming Canberra Times Fun Run.

