The Canberra Times
Opinion

Do governments have a duty to care about us?

By Zoë Wundenberg
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet your employment consultant. He may not have skills or qualifications in counselling, career development, community services or case management, but he has plenty of retail, marketing and sales experience. Picture: Shutterstock

We all hold a common law duty of care to each other, requiring us to adhere to a standard of reasonable care not to cause harm to others.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.