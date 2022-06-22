A Northern Territory man has been filmed fending off a crocodile with just a fry pan.
Darwin publican Kai Hansen, now known on the internet as 'King Kai' can be seen giving the croc an almighty wallop on the nose, sending her back into the water.
The Goat Island Lodge sits on the croc-infested Adelaide River. This particular croc, whom Mr Hansen calls his 'main girl Casey' is a frequent visitor.
But this time, he says, she'd wandered off her usual path and was making a dangerous b-line for his patrons.
"She comes just about every day, but what you saw that time was an unnatural thing," Mr Hansen told ACM.
"Fred, a younger croc had gotten bigger than her and he'd gone to her usual spot and belted her away, they'd had a fight in front of everyone. So she was pissed and she wanted her snack, she'd been coming up to a different place.
"Unfortunately that place was close to where people walk up from the helicopter. I had about 20 people in there [the pub] that day."
For two weeks, Mr Hansen put himself between Casey and the patrons, shooing her back to the water.
But a couple of days ago, while he armed with his non-stick frying pan, Casey decided to "have a go", as Mr Hansen describes.
"She wanted to have a go so I gave her a smack," Mr Hansen said.
"You don't have time to think, you just do what you have to do."
After two taps to the nose, the croc sauntered off back to the river.
After the video was shared across social media, Outback Wrangler Matt Wright contacted Mr Hansen to sort the scaly problem. Fred the crocodile has now been relocated and Casey has returned to her usual, safer spot.
"The problem's gone. It was just that Fred got bigger than her [Casey], Fred hasn't been a problem for 15 years," Mr Hansen said.
"Casey is my resident croc, she's the one I want there. She's fair dinkum."
Only in the Northern Territory!
