NSW Sky Blues captain Kezie Apps chased her rugby league dream up and down the highway from Bega to Sydney - driving the five-to-six-hour trip multiple times a week.
So her Women's State of Origin clash against the Queensland Maroons at Canberra Stadium is just up the road from her South Coast hometown by comparison.
It means there'll be a convoy of family and friends coming up the Monaro Highway to cheer the 31-year-old on on the biggest stage of all.
And it could literally be played in front of the biggest Women's Origin crowd of all.
They're expecting 9000-10,000, which means a last-minute rush for tickets could see it push past the current record of 10,515 set in 2019.
And that big crowd will basically be a home game for the St George Illawarra second-rower as she looks to end the Maroons' two-year grip on the Origin Shield.
"It sort of is. It's nice and close for my family and friends to come - and I've got a lot of family friends coming up to watch, which I'm really excited about," Apps told The Canberra Times.
"It's literally two-and-a-half hours down the road and it's so close for them. I'm so excited they're able to come and support myself and the rest of the girls on Friday.
"A bit closer than what I'm used to as well. Normally I would drive to Wollongong and Sydney for footy - Canberra's definitely a lot closer."
The Sky Blues have been in Canberra since Monday night and have used the Raiders' old headquarters and their new one to help prepare for Origin.
They held an opposed session against the Green Machine's under-21 Jersey Flegg Cup team at the Braddon centre of excellence on Tuesday night to help fine tune their game.
Last year's result still stings for Apps - an 8-6 loss to Queensland on the Sunshine Coast.
Apps could still feel the hurt of lots of missed opportunities and was filled with a burning desire to erase those memories - especially since they get just the one chance in Origin.
The Canberra result could hold double the importance with Women's Origin expanding to a two-game series next year - making this year's result the potential tie-breaker in the event of a split 2023 campaign.
If they can shut down the influence of Queensland captain and halfback Ali Brigginshaw, as well as star fullback Tamika Upton, that will also go a long way to turning back the Maroon tide.
"We really need to capitalise on those opportunities because Origin games we get one chance and literally those opportunities don't come very often," Apps said.
"When we do have those chances we need to make sure we nail them and score off them.
"I'm still hurting a little bit from last year, but trying to move past that and move forward.
"I'm so grateful to be part of the team again and to help get that win for NSW."
WOMEN'S STATE OF ORIGIN
Friday: NSW v Queensland at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm.
NSW squad: 1. Emma Tonegato, 2. Yasmin Clydsdale, 3. Jess Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly, 5. Tiana Penitani, 6. Kirra Dibb, 7. Rachael Pearson, 8. Simaima Taufa, 9. Keeley Davis, 10. Millie Boyle, 11. Kezie Apps (c), 12. Shaylee Bent, 13. Hannah Southwell. Interchange: 14. Quincy Dodd, 15. Sarah Togatuki, 16. Caitlan Johnston, 17. Olivia Kernick. Reserves: 18. Sam Bremner, 19. Teagan Berry, 20. Filomina Hanisi, 21. Talei Holmes, 22. Corban Baxter.
Queensland squad: 1. Tamika Upton, 2. Emily Bass, 3. Evania Pelite, 4. Shenae Ciesiolka, 5. Julia Robinson, 6. Tarryn Aiken, 7. Ali Brigginshaw, 8. Chelsea Lenarduzzi, 9. Brittany Breayley-Nati, 10. Shannon Mato, 11. Tallisha Harden, 12. Tazmin Gray, 13. Destiny Brill. Interchange: 14. Lauren Brown, 15. Jessika Elliston, 16. Steph Hancock, 17. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith. Reserves: 18. Zahara Temara, 19. Karina Brown, 20. Romy Teitzel, 21. Keilee Joseph, 22. Sara Sautia.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
