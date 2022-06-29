Camping through a blackout with the 12V and USB devices

Getting back onto powered gear, I've wanted a 12V camp fridge for a while and there are different shapes to choose from, whether it's chest, drawer, bar, or just a smaller version of what most homes have. I need a chest of no more than 50L, but for a caravan you can get up to a 200L upright fridge and freezer which only uses 75W (they can be expensive, but worth it when efficiency is the priority). And the good portable chest and drawer fridge/freezers use only that much or less.