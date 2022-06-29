The Canberra Times

Camping through a blackout with the 12V and USB devices

SH
By Sam Hollier
June 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the threat of blackouts that might be caused by an energy crisis, I'm eyeing off the camping gear and wondering what it would really be capable of achieving if I needed to call it into action at home, and how long of a blackout it could sustain me through.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.