The Canberra Times

Canberra hospital emergency department is under extreme pressure

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated June 22 2022 - 9:47am, first published 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Hospital emergency is under extreme pressure. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

The Canberra Hospital emergency department is under 'extreme pressure', Canberra Health Services says, and people with non-life threatening injuries are encouraged to seek care from other services.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.