The Canberra Hospital emergency department is under 'extreme pressure', Canberra Health Services says, and people with non-life threatening injuries are encouraged to seek care from other services.
Priority will be given to the most urgent cases and there will be long wait times for lower priority cases.
The Canberra Health Services website is currently undergoing maintenance so the estimated wait times cannot be accessed at this stage until midnight tonight.
"Our ED wait times are offline from 6pm tonight due to server maintenance. They'll be back online from around 12am but please take our word for it, our ED is very busy," a statement on Twitter said.
Canberra Health Services outlined options for those who need urgent but non-life-threatening care: access to walk-in centres, GPs, Healthdirect on 1800 022 222, CALMS on 1300 422 567 or the National Home Doctor Service on 13 74 25.
More to come.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
