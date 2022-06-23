Canberra anglers wanting to defrost on the South Coast this weekend should be greeted by sunny skies and hungry fish.
Estuary fishing has definitely settled into a winter pattern.
Almost like clockwork, pelagic species such as tailor and salmon are gathering at high tide in many systems to devour schools of tiny whitebait.
Bottom feeders, including bream, trevally and even flathead, are lurking underneath, picking up the scraps.
Schools of mullet are also drawing bigger fish like kingfish into some estuaries, including Merimbula Lake, Wagonga Inlet and the Moruya River.
Lure fishing for trophy winter bream around the snags is also hotting up in systems like Tuross and Mogareeka Inlet.
Around the rocks, winter westerlies have flattened the seas; coupled with gin-clear water, it makes land-based fishing off the stones somewhat challenging.
But opting for lighter tackle and unweighted or lightly weighted baits, and focusing on the top of the tide and periods of low light, can yield terrific results.
Drummer, blackfish, salmon, tailor, trevally and bream relish cold conditions and will bite if you get the presentation right.
Half a pilchard, a peeled prawn, a cube of mackerel or even a bit of bread will entice the aforementioned species.
Snapper fishing has been a highlight this winter and it continues to go from strength to strength.
There are large numbers of pan-sized reds over the reefs, and enough larger fish - some up to 70cm - around to make an offshore trip worthwhile.
The forecast also looks good for trout fishers wanting to flick baits and lures from the shores of Eucumbene and Jindabyne.
Reports have been sparse of late, mainly because of the brutal start to winter, but it remains one of the best times of the year to target browns and rainbows from the bank.
