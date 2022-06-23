The Canberra Times
Canberra COVID figures: ACT records 1134 new cases, 88 patients in hospital

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated June 23 2022 - 7:42am, first published 1:45am
The ACT has recorded more than 1000 new COVID-19 infections for the second consecutive day as total infections surpassed 150,000 since the start of the pandemic.

