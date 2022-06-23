Police are warning that gyms across the territory are being targeted after four teen boys allegedly stole a car at a fitness centre to commit a series of burglaries before stealing unattended keys at another site.
In a statement on Thursday, ACT Policing also accused the teens, aged between 13 and 16-years-old, of stealing a Mazda sedan from an 81-year-old woman in Weston on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, police received reports that a Toyota Prado was stolen from Anytime Fitness in Macquarie before the teens allegedly used the vehicle to commit up to 10 burglaries across Canberra.
Advertisement
Following the theft of the Mazda sedan, the teens went to Club Lime in Conder where they again targeted unattended car keys before trying to find the corresponding vehicle.
Police officers were aware of the teens' activity and arrested them while they were trying to steal a vehicle from the gym's parking lot.
Police allege that at least two of the teens committed eight to 10 aggravated commercial burglaries dating back to June 20.
The teens now face a number of charges relating to car theft, burglary, and attempting to obtain property by deception.
They are also charged with breaching bail and breaching good behaviour orders.
This arrest is linked with Operation Balby, a proactive operation in partnerships with Canberra gyms to avoid vehicle thefts in the ACT.
ACT Policing remind the community to secure their valuables when attending gyms.
"ACT Policing want to remind the community that gyms all over [the territory] are currently being targeted by offenders," the Thursday statement read.
Anyone who can help police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers ACT on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 714871.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.