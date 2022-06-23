The ACT's integrity commission is investigating a series of contracts worth millions that the Canberra Institute of Technology awarded to a "complexity and systems thinker".
More than $8.5 million has been awarded to Patrick Hollingworth over the past five years to help CIT with its organisation transformation.
The contracts have come under fire for the use of jargon and for having unclear outcomes.
Advertisement
CIT's board said last week it could not guarantee if the most recent $4.99 million contract was value for money. That contract has since been suspended and CIT is seeking advice about having it terminated.
Skills Minister Chris Steel said the integrity commission was now investigating the contracts.
"Following the ACT government inviting the Auditor-General with the support of the Assembly to look into these series of contracts that have been taken out by CIT, it's now been confirmed that there will be an independent investigation involving the Auditor General and also the integrity commission," Mr Steel said.
"We really welcome these independent reviews into these matters, which will get to the bottom of what's occurred and whether these contracts are value for money, what they will deliver and why they were undertaken."
An independent audit commissioned by the CIT board is also underway into the procurement of this latest contract.
READ MORE:
Mr Steel has been highly critical of the board and the contracts, which he said have "seriously damaged" the reputation of CIT.
The board said the procurement process for the contract was undertaken by the CIT executive, within the financial delegation of chief executive Leanne Cover.
CIT has not responded to questions from The Canberra Times about whether Ms Cover has been attending work over the past week.
More to come.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.