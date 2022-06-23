The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 24, 1968

A Canberran caterer had ambitious plans for Canberra's nightlife on this day in 1968, as he was going to submit a proposal to the National Capital Development Commission for a restaurant-nightclub on one of Lake Burley Griffin's islands. While an obvious problem with the proposal was the issue of transporting people to and from the island, the caterer, Mr Leroy Sharon, said this was not a major complication.

