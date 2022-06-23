Times Past: June 24, 1968

A Canberran caterer had ambitious plans for Canberra's nightlife on this day in 1968, as he was going to submit a proposal to the National Capital Development Commission for a restaurant-nightclub on one of Lake Burley Griffin's islands. While an obvious problem with the proposal was the issue of transporting people to and from the island, the caterer, Mr Leroy Sharon, said this was not a major complication.
"Transport to and from the island restaurant will be one of our lesser problems. Our main problem is to convince the National Capital Development Commission that the restaurant will be in the interest of the public."
Mr Sharron had local financial backing, and was due to approach the NCDC the next day to outline his proposal. The restaurant-nightclub would be designed to host between 120 and 150 people, and Mr Sharron intended for it to bring international entertainment to Canberra - something the city was lacking. He said he would engage overseas artists to provide floor shows.
A spokesman for the NCDC said "At present Lake Burley Griffin and its islands and foreshores are public reserves. The commission is however exploring the possibility of their being, in selected areas, some public amenity type of commercial development."
