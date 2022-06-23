Arguments in favour of renewables for baseload power flawed

Jennie Goldie's letter (Letters, June 22) demonstrated the correctness of the aphorism "a little knowledge is a dangerous thing". It exposed a lack of comprehension of the issues surrounding the supply of electricity. This needs to be abundant and reliable.
Her use of the term "efficient" in describing the conversion of sunshine or wind to electricity is meaningless without defining the parameters. Is she using input energy to output electrical energy or some other comparisons? What is important is the effectiveness in meeting the two conditions nominated above.
Advertisement
Although acknowledging alternative supplies and/or storage would be required to replace under or zero producing "renewables", she has no comprehension of the costs and limitations of Snowy 2.0, or the transmission losses from, and physical vulnerability of, electricity transmission lines.
Battery systems are severely restricted. The one she nominated is good for about one hour's supply for 30,000 homes with nothing for industry. Significantly inadequate.
"Green" hydrogen is expensive to produce, is of low calorific value and difficult to manage because of its ability to penetrate any potential leak route. It's okay in a laboratory but nasty in an industrial setting.
Solar and wind systems have a relatively short operational life; between one third and half the life of a nuclear system. The latter, with its ability to satisfy the fundamental requirements of electricity supply, makes it the preferred generation system.
Australians want a government which has, as its prime focus, governing for the best interests of the nation.
The dominating concern of recent Liberal-led governments has been the attainment and retention of power. This was demonstrated by Tony Abbott, an effective sniper and nay-sayer in opposition who had no idea how to govern, and by Scott Morrison who showed no vision for the nation and did nothing of lasting significance.
The opinion piece by Connor Andreatidis ("Canberra Liberals are decidedly worse off without Seselja", canberratimes.com.au, June 21) is about how the Liberals can regain power. He recognises they lost because the electorate voted for the many policies he collectively calls "moderatism". He, like his party, doesn't understand the independents and moderates he deplores won because the majority of the electorate wants those very policies.
Mr Andreatidis wrote "for the last nine years Zed (Seselja) has faithfully served the values of the Canberra Liberals membership in federal politics, and for nine years prior in local politics".
Exactly. He didn't serve his electorate and he suffered the consequences. Again, it's all about power, not the interest of the electorate. This was demonstrated during his career, for example by his policy positions, how he originally ambushed Gary Humphries for the preselection and later cynically secured renewed preselection extremely early for the recent election before any rival could emerge.
The Liberal Party federally and locally has yet to learn a very big, important lesson. Seek the good of the nation, not power for its own sake. Seselja locally? No, thanks.
There has been much discussion of late on whether or not you should invest in a home charger if you buy an EV.
I suggest that unless you drive a taxi or other delivery vehicle and drive many times a day it would be wise to wait and see if you need one.
I bought an EV a couple of months ago thinking that I would need a charger; but I was cautious about signing up for one immediately as I felt I needed first to sort out with ActewAGL that I wasn't compromising in any way my existing the feed-in tariff contract for the power generated by the photovoltaic panels on my roof.
After I took delivery of the car I quickly found that by simply connecting it to the existing power point in my garage it recharged overnight - and sometimes in just a few hours depending on how far I had travelled.
I no longer recharge every time I take the car out. Why spend the money on a charger if you don't need it?
With the so-called countback for the fifth seat of Murrumbidgee vacated by the former Liberal deputy leader Giulia Jones now complete, the seat was surprisingly filled by Ed Cocks. With Ed Cocks only polling 4.9 percent of the overall vote, how did he get elected on the countback?
Those who followed the election count in September 2020 would have noted that Ed Cocks was eliminated mid way through the preference count and finished fourth Liberal and ninth overall. Independent candidate Fiona Carrick finished fourth on first preference counts, sixth after preference flows and was not eliminated in the final count.
Advertisement
Going to the next person on the final count would be a much fairer system rather than a complicated countback of just a selection of Giulia Jones votes that elected a person who finished ninth in the overall election.
Elections ACT suggested to me that the countback process enables the elector base that lost their (Canberra Liberals) member to determine the replacement. Also If the process was to give the vacancy to the next person in the count, it would be ignoring the votes cast by this segment of the electorate.
But what about those who voted for the person who finished sixth in the overall count? Why are these votes not included in the countback?
There are several issues with our electoral system that need to change to make the system for all candidates fairer, particularly candidates who represent themselves. These include changes to the ballot paper layout and the countback for casual vacancies.
Pedal Power has long been advocating for separated cycleways. Their main justification is the various surveys and the perceived benefits to their members. Unfortunately perceptions don't match reality when it comes to cycling safety.
As a long-term cyclist, regularly riding on both roads and bike paths, and having reviewed some of the literature in this space, I would argue that separated on-road cycleways are unnecessary, difficult to implement, and likely to make cycling less safe.
Advertisement
We already have separated cycleways in the form of bike paths, many of which run alongside the road network. It is unlikely any of these will be replaced, so separated cycleways are likely to come at the expense of the existing on road bike lane network. Creating a physical separation can only make these facilities more dangerous, as this will significantly exacerbate the intersection problems, which is where most of the on road cycling risks occur.
To see this, consider the separated cycleway on Emu Bank in Belconnen, where it runs past the many fast-food outlets, with 10 high-risk intersections over a relatively short distance. This would easily be one of the most dangerous bits of cycling infrastructure in Canberra, particularly around mealtime.
Pedal Power does itself a disservice by advocating for these facilities which could well give novice cyclists a false sense of security that makes them less safe on the roads.
Our Chief Justice has pointed out in a high profile case where the trial is yet to occur that "the distinction between an allegation and the fact of guilt has been lost". So it has, but not only in the case just before her.
Our community, and media, approach to both sides of contested sex claims has adopted double standards and is mired in hypocrisy.
"Alleged" (not proven) victims of sexual violence are entitled to anonymity, pseudonyms, support persons, and giving their evidence away from the jury. But alleged (presumed innocent until proven guilty) accused are tarred and feathered in advance of any finding of guilt. Their names, photos, and other identifying information are all open slather and grist for the media mill.
Advertisement
A few years ago I appeared for an accused in a jury trial in another state. A rival newspaper hounded my client for several days with successive large photos and dreadful captions. Why? Because of his skin colour.
I was ashamed then. I am ashamed now.
All parties elected to Federal Parliament have a mandate for the policy positions they took to the election. Only one party has the numbers to form government.
It is up to the government to put its legislation before the parliament for consideration and for the other parties and independents to consider, amend and vote accordingly.
Governing is about compromise. Parliament is where that compromise will or will not be achieved.
I look forward to seeing if the 47th Parliament is capable of achieving compromise on the important or will it become bogged down in defending entrenched positions.
Advertisement
Was it naked ambition or simply a case of raw emotion? ("Canberra's winter solstice nude charity swim raises money for Lifeline", canberratimes.com.au, June 21).
The US has been a failure in many of its ventures for the last few decades. Still, we need them as an ally and we have been cooperating with America in every respect. I hope the US will respond with a friendly gesture and release Julian Assange.
Sankar Kumar Chatterjee, Evatt
So Jim Chalmers has warned prices are to go through the roof. I believe the new treasurer will lose control over the economy and will just keep blaming the previous government. That is a futile practice and an easy way out.
If dingoes can't be baited in national parks, where can they be? Okay, to keep some people happy, just bait the wild dogs and foxes, as well as the pigs, horses, deer, goats, rabbits and anything else that isn't supposed to be there.
The problem with making connections is that sometimes the plug doesn't match the socket.
Advertisement
If coal truly is the pariah we are led to believe why is it in such high demand and bringing record prices? What gives?
Peter McLoughlin's generalisation (Letters, June 21) about Liberal Party attitudes to, among other things, social issues is typical of the bias of anti-Liberal ACT voters. A long time party member I, like others, I support voluntary assisted dying. But then we Libs are a "broad church", unlike some others.
Matthew Higgins asks why, if the original Snowy Scheme could be completed on time, why not Snowy 2.0 (Letters, June 23). I would start by comparing the level of detail in the respective environmental impact statements.
Why does anyone need to stand in front of any flag to give a press conference?
The Union Jack on the Australian flag is downright disrespectful to Aboriginal society. Please remove this symbol of terror for the original inhabitants of this land. You don't see the swastika on the German flag.
Who do Lisa Wilkinson and Network Ten think she is? Derryn Hinch?
Advertisement
Why, when I listen to the new Labor ministers, do all of them sound like television newsreaders telling us what we already know?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.