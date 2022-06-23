The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Bruce property equals suburb record with $2.475 million sale

By Sara Garrity
Updated June 23 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The majority of interest came from people looking to rebuild.

A 2320-square-metre property in Bruce has equalled the suburb's record price after selling at auction for $2.475 million.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.