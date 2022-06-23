The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Migration to ACT surrounds swells: Regional Australia Institute and Commonwealth Bank reports

Hannah Neale
Harley Dennett
By Hannah Neale, and Harley Dennett
June 23 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Migration away from capital cities has hit a five-year high as the number of people moving to regional areas surrounding the ACT continues to increase, a new report shows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.