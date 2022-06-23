NSW stamp duty reforms a big ticket for Canberra's cross-border first-home buyers

This new scheme effectively delivers two pathways for first-home buyers: They can take advantage of existing stamp duty exemptions on properties up to $650,000, with a sliding scale of further concessions up to $800,000. Or, if they are looking at higher-priced properties up to $1.5 million, they can either pay the full stamp duty or opt into the $400 annual levy and a tax of 0.3 per cent of the land value of the property.

