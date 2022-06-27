The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Kitchen Garden: Purple fruit and vegetables are a great addition to dishes

By Susan Parsons
June 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In fruits and vegetables the colour purple provides anthocyanin pigments good for health. Picture: Shutterstock

The thing about gardeners is that they share - seeds, seedlings, cuttings and even produce - so an extra dimension was added to the recent exhibition A Floral Liaison, by Adele Cameron and Michele England, at Canberra Contemporary Art Space in Manuka. On an end wall was a huge circle with the word "give" and on the floor a similar circle with the word "take".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.