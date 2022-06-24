Two key NRLW figures are refusing to disclose what they think about their international body's move to ban transwomen from the code until November.
Despite LGBTQIA+ organisations across Australia, and the world, calling out its violation of international human rights principles of non-discrimination, a NSW Sky Blues coach and a Queensland Maroons key leader did not share much in common ahead of taking to the Canberra Stadium field for the State of Origin Shield on Friday.
But they did both share in their tight-lipped response to the International Rugby League's blanket ban against transwomen playing in women's international fixtures until after the World Cup.
Sky Blues coach Kylie Hilder said she had been busy preparing for Friday's game and had not been able to give it "too much thought".
"I did read that they're looking at investigating further, so they'll do what they need to but a decision by the governing body," she said.
"I'm sure they'll do what they need to.
"Everyone's entitled to a fair go, and [to] look at it and investigate it properly, I think that's the right way."
The international body's blanket ban came 24-hours after FINA's controversial decision to ban transgender and intersex athletes from competing in women's FINA events if they had undergone male puberty beyond age 12.
The IRL justified its blanket ban on Tuesday by stating it would allow it to conduct further research, "review and update" its rules, and was in the "interests of avoiding unnecessary welfare, legal and reputational risk" to its competitions.
It remains unclear whose welfare the IRL was referring to in its statement.
The NRL is still developing its own policy for gender diverse athletes in rugby league, and is yet to make a decision on if it will follow IRL's lead to issue a blanket ban on athletes assigned male at birth participating in the women's game
One NRLW player, who last year called out the NRL for its handling of the delayed 2021 season and has been a longtime advocate for better conditions for players, deferred to the Rugby League Players Association on it.
Queensland captain Ali Brigginshaw said she did not have an opinion on the IRL's policy.
"I kind of keep that to our players union that speak for us, and we have a conversation with them," the 32-year-old said.
"We've got some player delegates that deal with all of that and they handle that."
The RLPA did not comment on how it felt about the IRL's blanket ban, as it did "not present a final position for the international game" but confirmed it would provide feedback on its new policy.
RLPA's general manager of elite women, Lina Caccamo, however, said "given the sensitivity and complexity of the topic" it respected the diverse opinions of players.
"It's not a permanent policy, and it's unfortunate timing that the World Cup and current international fixtures will be played before one can be finalised," she said.
"At the very least, a policy should be transparent and detailed so as any person subject to the policy has a level of certainty for what is involved.
"Our consultations are conducted in confidence so that players from either side of any debate feel comfortable and assured to speak openly and honestly without fear of retribution or repercussions.
"We support policies that prioritise and ensure player safety, fairness and the quality and clarity of the process for individuals."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
