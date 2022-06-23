This is all about revenge. And who wants it more.
Both the NSW Sky Blues and the Queensland Maroons are after the revenge rights.
The Sky Blues for last year's heartbreaking Women's State of Origin loss. The Maroons for an NRLW campaign that ended in an all NSW grand final.
Maroons captain Ali Brigginshaw raised concerns over NSW's wrestling, but vowed they'd handle it better this time around.
And there's a mouth-watering battle of the fullbacks between Sky Blues custodian Emma Tonegato and her Queensland counterpart Tamika Upton, which could have World Cup ramifications.
But first and foremost - revenge. Served cold. In front of a potentially record-breaking crowd at Canberra Stadium on Friday night.
NSW captain Kezie Apps was still hurting from last year's Origin loss - 8-6 to a last-minute penalty goal on the Sunshine Coast.
She expected a physical battle and implored her Sky Blues to take their chances when they came. Especially since it's a stand alone game with the winner taking all.
"Definitely revenge. We'd love to get that trophy back," Apps said on Thursday.
"Last year's game wasn't how we envisioned it, especially that last couple of minutes of the game - how close it was and then to lose by two points was very disappointing.
"Definitely revenge, but this year is a totally different year. New girls, new venue."
For Brigginshaw that revenge has a slightly different tilt.
She's still burning from the Brisbane Broncos' semi-final loss to eventual NRLW premiers Sydney Roosters.
It's the one and only time the all-conquering Broncos - and Brigginshaw - haven't won the grand final. Let alone not made it.
The Canberra Times revealed the Roosters spoke about turning that NRLW triumph into a Sky Blues one as well.
Brigginshaw said it would be similar for the Gold Coast Titans players, who also bowed out in the semis to Apps' St George Illawarra Dragons.
"Definitely. You never like losing any footy game so the fire's there from that game. It will always be there," she said.
"When you're a footy player you never like losing so this is a time to get some revenge back.
"Even though we won the Origin series last year I think there's a lot of revenge there from a lot of the Titans and Broncos girls."
Adding a bit of fuel to the fire, Brigginshaw took aim at the NSW wrestle.
It's the polar opposite to the men's Origin clash, where it's the Queenslanders accused of slowing the game down and NSW complaining about it.
"I think that's one way they think they can get under our skins in the wrestle so no doubt they've been working on that," Brigginshaw said.
"And having Ruan [Sims] on the coaching staff I know she'll have a bit to do with the wrestle. We've adjusted to that. We can be so much better in that space."
Maroons coach Tahnee Norris was excited about the battle of the two No.1s.
She labelled her own fullback Upton a "strike weapon" and backed her to deal with all the traffic she was expecting to come her way from the Sky Blues halves.
But she also played for the Jillaroos with NSW custodian Emma Tonegato when they won the 2013 World Cup in England together.
She knows exactly what threat the Dally M and Olympic gold medallist posed.
The battle could also decide who wears the Jillaroos' No.1 jersey come the end of the year at the next World Cup.
"I was lucky enough to play alongside Emma Tonegato at a World Cup a long time ago, when she was only 17 and I was a lot older," Norris said.
"It's exciting she's back in the game. She's a fantastic player, a fantastic athlete.
"It's going to be a really good battle between the two fullbacks and it's really good for the sport to have two exciting players running around in those positions."
WOMEN'S STATE OF ORIGIN
Friday: NSW v Queensland at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm.
NSW squad: 1. Emma Tonegato, 2. Yasmin Clydsdale, 3. Jess Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly, 5. Tiana Penitani, 6. Kirra Dibb, 7. Rachael Pearson, 8. Simaima Taufa, 9. Keeley Davis, 10. Millie Boyle, 11. Kezie Apps (c), 12. Shaylee Bent, 13. Hannah Southwell. Interchange: 14. Quincy Dodd, 15. Sarah Togatuki, 16. Caitlan Johnston, 17. Olivia Kernick. Reserves: 18. Sam Bremner, 19. Teagan Berry, 20. Filomina Hanisi, 21. Talei Holmes, 22. Corban Baxter.
Queensland squad: 1. Tamika Upton, 2. Emily Bass, 3. Evania Pelite, 4. Shenae Ciesiolka, 5. Julia Robinson, 6. Tarryn Aiken, 7. Ali Brigginshaw, 8. Chelsea Lenarduzzi, 9. Brittany Breayley-Nati, 10. Shannon Mato, 11. Tallisha Harden, 12. Tazmin Gray, 13. Destiny Brill. Interchange: 14. Lauren Brown, 15. Jessika Elliston, 16. Steph Hancock, 17. Tiana Raftstrand-Smith. Reserves: 18. Zahara Temara, 19. Karina Brown, 20. Romy Teitzel, 21. Keilee Joseph, 22. Sara Sautia.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
